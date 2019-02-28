Daily Herald Obituaries
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
STREAMWOOD - Paula Lambertz, 94, of Streamwood since 1959, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born November 13, 1924 in Aurach, Tirol, Austria. Paula came to America in 1957 with her husband. A member of IBEW Local Union 176 Retirees Club. Paula loved to bake, especially for the holidays and people looked forward to her cookies. Paula loved going through Fermilab and looking at their bison or touring the Morton Arboretum with her daughter. She enjoyed watching birds, feeding squirrels, gardening flowers and just being outside. She will be missed by her family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Johann; loving mom of Paula Ann Lambertz; dear sister of 4. Visitation 2:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood/ Schaumburg. Following services cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fox Valley Wildlife Center, P.O. Box 385, 45W061 Route 38, Elburn, IL 60119, would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
