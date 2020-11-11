1/
PAULA S. CONKLIN
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PAULA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Paula S. Conklin, 80, of Elgin, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in her home. She was born on August 5, 1940 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Philip and Maria (Papa) Tosto. Paula enjoyed volunteering in the Elgin Community, participating with Meals on Wheels, Elgin Junior Service Board and the Elgin Junior Service Board Follies. Survivors include her husband, Charles Conklin of Elgin; two children, Charlie (Michelle) Conklin and Debra (David) Franczak; four grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, Connor and Brandon; her siblings, Philip (Rita) Tosto, Maria Albanese, Agatha (Chris) Wyman and Stephen (Angie) Tosto; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with interment at the Bronx Cemetery, Bronx, NY, along side her parents. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved