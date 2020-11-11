ELGIN - Paula S. Conklin, 80, of Elgin, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in her home. She was born on August 5, 1940 in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of Philip and Maria (Papa) Tosto. Paula enjoyed volunteering in the Elgin Community, participating with Meals on Wheels, Elgin Junior Service Board and the Elgin Junior Service Board Follies. Survivors include her husband, Charles Conklin of Elgin; two children, Charlie (Michelle) Conklin and Debra (David) Franczak; four grandchildren, Tyler, Dylan, Connor and Brandon; her siblings, Philip (Rita) Tosto, Maria Albanese, Agatha (Chris) Wyman and Stephen (Angie) Tosto; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with interment at the Bronx Cemetery, Bronx, NY, along side her parents. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
