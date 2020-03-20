Home

Paulette "Pai" Bremer age 73 of Aurora & formerly of Glen Ellyn/Wheaton. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Bremer Sr.. Loving mother of Brad (Jennifer) Ohlson, Brett (Paula) Ohlson & Heather Bovio. Devoted daughter of the late Paul H. & the late DeLoris Soeldner. Fond sister of Rodger, Mark (Debbie) & Corey (Julie) Soeldner. Grandmother of six and aunt of many nieces & nephews. Paulette passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 16th. Due to current events private services and burial will be held. If you would like a prayer card sent to you, please reach out to the Brad & Jennifer Ohlson ([email protected]). In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St. Jude Childrens Research https://www.stjude.org/donate. Arrangements being handled by Leonard Memorial Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com)
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
