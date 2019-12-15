|
WOOD DALE - Pauline A. Riesen, 89, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Elmhurst, Illinois. She was born August 15, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Edward F. Riesen on June 19, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois and they were happily married for 60 years. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2009. Also preceding her in death are her parents and one grandson, Christopher Michael Riesen. Surviving are her loving children; Son, Wayne (Janene) Riesen of Dekalb, Illinois, grandson David (Samatha), and great grandsons Christopher and Tucker; granddaughter Emily (Zack) Herzog and great grandchildren Jordan and Davis; Son, Michael (Becky) Riesen of Pinehurst, North Carolina, granddaughter, Kelly (Mark) Bailey, grandson Robert, and great granddaughter, Alea; Son, Daniel (Diane) Riesen of Addison, Illinois and son, Randy (Susan) Riesen of Villa Park, Illinois and grandsons Liam and Owen. Also surviving are numerous cousins, relatives, and friends throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Austria. Pauline lived life to the fullest. She was a fluent reader and lived an active life with family and many friends. She was extremely generous to her family and never missed an opportunity to celebrate a birthday or special occasion. She will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 12:00 noon on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Geils Funeral Home located at 180 S. York Road in Bensenville, Illinois. A service and celebration of her life will follow at 12:00 noon.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019