Pauline Evelyn (Goodson) Semmerling was born on February 5, 1933 in Chicago, IL. She died on March 25, 2019 in Round Lake Beach, IL at Hillcrest Nursing Center. She had been a longtime resident in Des Plaines, IL and Yalaha, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Rucker "AR" and Margaret (nee Cokefair) Goodson; husband, Ralph Semmerling; son, Jim Turley; and brother, Earl Goodson. Pauline was an avid reader and great supporter of her local libraries. She would read the daily newspapers, clipping articles to share and enjoying the 'funnies' page. She also enjoyed watching her extensive collection of movies, listening to music and making crafts. She created beautifully hand stitched and hand painted Christmas ornaments for her family, which we treasure. She never missed an opportunity to send birthday and graduation wishes with cards and wonderful letters. She also was a collector of dolls. For years, Pauline enjoyed biking around town, swimming and exercising at the YMCA. She worked as a secretary at US Gypsum Research with her husband, Ralph. They retired in 1987 to Yalaha, FL. While in Florida, she served on the homeowner's association board for The Springs community. She was a big fan of "that mouse" AKA Mickey Mouse/ Walt Disney World. Pauline and her ex-husband, Glen Turley had 8 children. She is survived by Fred Turley, Lynn Lilja (Steve), Joyce Turley (Jerry Gosenpud), Rena Othick (Mike), Jill Buck (Joe), Dave Turley (Suzanne) and Bill Turley (Malik). She also is survived by brother, Bo Goodson and sister-in-law, Terese Goodson (Earl) of Montgomery, AL. Pauline's grandchildren are Kellyn Markus (Robert), Ray Mandelky, Aimee Gustafson (Jim), Rachel Plotner, Randy Plotner (Liz), Julianne Turley-Plotner (Greg Edwards), Tom Gosen, Andy Othick, Michelle Nestler, Jessie Hammersmith (Gary), Holly Buck, Ryan Turley, Karlene Turley, Forest Turley, Quinn Turley, and Grey Turley. She has many adorable great-grandchildren. For the past 2½ years, Pauline lived with caregivers, Lynn and Steve Lilja, in Antioch, IL, providing her with a loving and safe environment. They attended CrossView Church together. On Sunday, June 30, 2019, there will be a visitation from 1 pm until 2 pm with a memorial service commencing at 2 pm at Strang Funeral Chapel, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Phone, 847-223-8122. Following will be a luncheon and reminiscing at the home of Joyce Turley and Jerry Gosenpud. Pauline will be buried at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. Memorials/donation may go to the .