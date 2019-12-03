Daily Herald Obituaries
|
PAULINE I. BRIARS Obituary
WHEATON - Pauline I. Briars, 91, passed away November 30, 2019. Loving mother of Clifford (Susan), Jeffrey (Jane) and Brian (Alison); proud grandmother of Daniel (Camille), Jonathan (Colleen), Kevin (Melissa), Matthew, Bradley, Justin (Kaitlin), Shelly (Cedric), Sean, Ryan (Anna) and great-grandmother of Lena, William and Brooklyn. Visitation Tuesday, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL 60187. Additional visitation and funeral prayers Wednesday, 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Irving Park Cemetery Chicago, IL. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
