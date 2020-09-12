ELMHURST - Pauline Mauldin, 90, departed this life Friday morning, September 4, 2020 at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. Pauline was the beloved wife of late Charles William Mauldin for 55 years; cherished mother to Charles Andre, Louise and Susan, beloved sister to five dearly departed sisters, and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Wallace Broadview Funeral Home, 2020 W. Roosevelt, Broadview, 60155, on Monday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 PM. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, a funeral service will be at 10:30 AM at the funeral home, with a burial service at Fairview Memorial Park, 600 N. Wolf, Northlake immediately after.







