|
|
GRAYSLAKE - Funeral service for Pauline Nelson (nee Weixler), 83, is 11 AM Saturday March 16, 2019 at Gracepointe Church, 1221 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein IL. 60060. Visitation is 9:30-11 AM Saturday at the church. Pauline was born February 5, 1936 in Chicago, IL, and died March 8, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, IL. Pauline enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children Mark (Gail) Nelson, Steve (Mary) Nelson, Amy (David) Naughton and Michael (Lisa) Nelson, her grandchildren Kami, James, Rebecca, Madeleine, Ryan, Alex, Samantha and Chris. She was preceded in death by her husband Kent Nelson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2019