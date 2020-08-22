ROUND LAKE - Pauline Rose Gardner, age 91, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at home. She was born on May 12, 1929 to Sam and Rose (Ciardo) Giammanco in Chicago, IL. On September 7th, 1951, she was united in marriage to David Gardner in Our Lady Of Angels Church in Chicago. For 32 years, she was the manager of the gift shops located in O'Hare International Airport. Pauline volunteered at Victory Lakes, enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her Golden Retriever, Ryder. Pauline is survived by her daughter, Mary (Robert) Barry of Round Lake; sons, Dave (the late Patricia) Gardner and Douglas (Annette) Gardner; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Gardner; parents, Sam and Rose Giammanco; daughter, Debbie (3 months old); her brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Corrine Giammanco; her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Don Browne; and her sister, Gloria and brother-in-law, Anthony Tomasello. Visitation will be held at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Court, Round Lake on Sunday, August 23rd from 2pm - 6pm with additional visitation on Monday, August 24th. Funeral service will be on Monday, August 24th at 11am at the funeral home followed by interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Libertyville VFW Post 8741 in honor of her husband's military service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com
