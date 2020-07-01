Pauline "Pam" Sampson (nee Mitas), 85, died peacefully on Sunday, the 28th of June, at home surrounded by her family. Born in 1934, in Montezuma, IA to Fred and Nannie Mitas. She graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing and relocated to Chicago where she worked at Prentice Women's Hospital. It was in Chicago that she met and married her beloved husband, Ricardo Sampson, of 64 years. She is survived by her husband, Ric and her four children; Richard (Joanne), David (Dawn), Jeanine Harshbarger (James) and Karen, as well as 5 grandchildren; Jenny (Max), Joe (Lil), Kristin (Alex), Katie (Aaron) and Carrie; along with 4 great-grandchildren. Although shy and unassuming, she nevertheless had a dynamic effect upon her family and friends; more than she could have ever imagined. Such was the power of her unconditional love and acceptance. She never failed her family, her friends, or her God. Pam gave life to St. Paul's Letter to the Corinthians: "Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others; it is not self-seeking." Services will be held at St. Hubert's Church, located at 729 Grand Canyon St. in Hoffman Estates, IL, on Thursday, July 2nd at 10 am, followed by a graveside ceremony at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, in Palatine, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Buddy Foundation at thebuddyfoundation.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.