MOUNT PROSPECT - Pauline Wheeler Jean, 97, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Gloster, MS in 1923 to Henderson and Mary Morris, one of eight children. While working at Camp Van Dorn, she met her future husband and love of her life, William Wheeler of Iowa, who was stationed there for training. After marriage, two sons and many moves, they eventually settled in Mount Prospect. One of their passions was playing Bridge and many close friendships were made. Pauline was known for her sense of humor and contagious laugh. Always with a positive attitude, even through hardships, she was an inspiration to all. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, William; and sons, Steven and Robert. She was a loving mother-in-law to Irene Wheeler; dearest grandmother to Daniel (Ellen) Wheeler, Melissa (Matthew) McLenaghan and Jessica (Matthew) Yesensky; cherished great-grandmother to Emily and Ashley Wheeler and Alexander and Lyla McLenaghan. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 10 am until time of Funeral Service 11 am at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E Rand Road, Mount Prospect, Interment at Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.