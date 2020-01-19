|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Family and friends of Pearl C. Lloyd (nee Colando), 89, formerly of Chicago, will gather for committal service Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11:45am at the interment chapel at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside for interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery Hillside. Born Jan. 17, 1930 in Chicago to Daniel and Mary Colando (nee Zimbardo), she passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Pearl was the loving mother of Anthony Gaeti, Jr. and Ronald Lloyd; fond grandmother of the late Nicole Gaeti, Anthony (Kari) Gaeti, Danielle (Bryce) Barwick, Jason and Kayla Lloyd; proud great grandmother of Anthony and Ava Gaeti and Elayna and Brycen Barwick; dear sister of Josephine (Joseph) Lentino, the late Mary Ann "Midge" Baka and the late Rosemary Herman; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews; and dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020