WEST CHICAGO - Pearl L. Schramer Mayer, age 97, a lifelong resident of West Chicago, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Pearl was the 1939 Centennial Queen of West Chicago. Besides being a busy homemaker, she found time for her love of sewing, knitting, needlepoint, embroidery, quilting, crossword puzzles, and of course, she was a "CUBS" fan! Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with family. Pearl is survived by her children, Wayne (late Yvonne) Schramer, Warren (Kathy) Schramer, Virginia Posmer, Theodore Schramer and Carol (Bruce) Kerill, stepsons, Robert Jr. (Gail) Mayer and Richard (Joanne) Mayer; grandchildren, Jesse, Richard, Kimberly, Daniel, Ronald, Shawn, Jason, Kristine, Kari-ane and John III; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Theodore W. Schramer (1965) and Robert L. Mayer Sr. (2008). Memorial visitation for Pearl will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main) West Chicago. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pearl's memory may be made to the West Chicago Fire Protection District. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2019