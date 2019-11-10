Daily Herald Obituaries
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for PEARL EDINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEARL M. EDINGTON


1923 - 2019
PEARL M. EDINGTON Obituary
Pearl M. Edington of Algonquin was born on November 8, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Ernest and Bertha (nee Underwood) Cameron. She died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Clarendale of Algonquin in Algonquin, Illinois. Pearl is survived by her children Ron (Jean) Edington, Patricia Kopp and Carol Rickman; her grandchildren Michael, Colleen, Jack, John and Peter; her great-grandchildren Austin, Justin, Nicholas, Jake, Luke, Peyton, Kylie, Bryce, Hannah, Makayla, Taylor, Jacob and Paige; her great-great-grandchildren Kennedy and Carter; her brothers Ernest and Robert Cameron as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse of 73 years William R. Edington, her son Billy Edington, her parents as well as 7 siblings. Pearl will be remembered forever in our hearts! Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, www.dementiasociety.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
