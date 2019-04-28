|
Pedro Rivera Ortiz, born February 20th, 1952, age 67, died April 20, 2019. Pedro was the beloved husband of the late Heidi Ann; loving father of Michelle (Richard) Ciancio, Pedro (Jayma) Rivera, Brianna Rivera, and David Rivera; proud grandfather of Samantha, Tyler, Anthony, Ariel, Alyssa, Alexis, Tyler, Corina and Melody; cherished son of the late Pedro and Mercedes; cousin, uncle, Godfather and friend to many. Pedro found joy in baseball and fishing. Memorial visitation Sunday, June 2, 1:00pm - 4:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019