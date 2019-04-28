Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PEDRO ORTIZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PEDRO RIVERA ORTIZ


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PEDRO RIVERA ORTIZ Obituary
Pedro Rivera Ortiz, born February 20th, 1952, age 67, died April 20, 2019. Pedro was the beloved husband of the late Heidi Ann; loving father of Michelle (Richard) Ciancio, Pedro (Jayma) Rivera, Brianna Rivera, and David Rivera; proud grandfather of Samantha, Tyler, Anthony, Ariel, Alyssa, Alexis, Tyler, Corina and Melody; cherished son of the late Pedro and Mercedes; cousin, uncle, Godfather and friend to many. Pedro found joy in baseball and fishing. Memorial visitation Sunday, June 2, 1:00pm - 4:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road), Bartlett. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now