Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
PEGGY GILLES
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Maria del Popolo “Big” Church
116 N. Lake St.
Mundelein, IL
PEGGY J. GILLES


1936 - 2019
PEGGY J. GILLES Obituary
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Peggy J. Gilles (nee Austin), 83, is 4-8 PM Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave. (Rt. 176 2 blocks West of Rt. 45), Mundelein. Funeral mass is 10 AM Wednesday, at Santa Maria del Popolo "Big" Church 116 N. Lake St. Mundelein. Entombment will follow in Ascension Cemetery. She was born July 25, 1936 in Greenville, MS. and died October 11, 2019 at home. Peggy was a very devout catholic and a member of Santa Maria del Popolo Church, Mundelein. She was employed at Harlan and Harlan insurance in Lake Bluff and Swank Insurance in Waukegan. She finished her career as an Administrative Assistant for the Village of Mundelein. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her loving son Jeff (Natalie) Warkenthien, her grandchildren Jake, Adam, Alex, Sarah and Maggie. She was preceded in death by her parents Curtis Austin and Margaret Harlan, her daughter Michelle, husband John Gilles, and brothers Don "Blackie" Austin, Howard Harlan and Mutt Harlan. For information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
