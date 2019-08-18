|
ELGIN - Peggy Lee Damitz Cichon, "the cowgirl grandma," 71 years old, passed at home peacefully on August 8, 2019 after a brave battle with COPD. Peggy was born January 15, 1948, to Arthur and Vera Damitiz in Chicago, IL. She was married to her best friend, George A. Cichon, since 1996. She had two children with Michael F. Course. She is survived by her beloved spouse and children, Kevin M. (Brigid Zajac) and Kellee. Loving grandma to Gavin, Riley, Domnick, Mc Kenzie and Kellee. She is also survived by her brother Arthur W. Damitz, loving nieces Heather Miller (Jeremy) and Tracy Damitz. As she rides off into the sunset in her favorite spot, in lieu of flowers donations in her honor can be made to [email protected]
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019