1/1
PEGGY LEE FRANCIS "MINNIE" FERET
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PEGGY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Peggy Lee Francis "Minnie" Feret (nee Buse) a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village. She was born Nov. 21, 1939 in Guntown, MS, where she grew up, and she passed away in Elk Grove Village on Nov. 29, 2020. Peggy was the beloved wife of Charles P. Feret; loving mother of Charles E. Feret, Celeste M. (Jeff) Nelson, James (Ingrid) O'Malley (Feret) and Joseph (Ricardo) Feret; cherished grandmother of Shannon (Gabe Barajas), Danielle and Lacey Nelson (Ryan Dubs) and Mia O'Malley; great-grandmother of MacArthur J. and Lorretta Lee Charlotte McCloskey; dear sister of Lullabelle Cruz, Trula Gibson, the late James Buse and the late Vita Louise. She will be truly missed by many loving friends and family. Peggy was a selfless person that touched everyone that she met in life. She was an avid player of games with her cherished family. Peggy was a loving homemaker and peacemaker which was the glue that held everyone together. Due to Covid-19 and for the safety of friends and family, a memorial service will be held at a later time. For info, call 847-640-0566 or you can leave online condolences by visiting Peggy's tribute page at grovememorialchapel.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved