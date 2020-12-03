ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Peggy Lee Francis "Minnie" Feret (nee Buse) a longtime resident of Elk Grove Village. She was born Nov. 21, 1939 in Guntown, MS, where she grew up, and she passed away in Elk Grove Village on Nov. 29, 2020. Peggy was the beloved wife of Charles P. Feret; loving mother of Charles E. Feret, Celeste M. (Jeff) Nelson, James (Ingrid) O'Malley (Feret) and Joseph (Ricardo) Feret; cherished grandmother of Shannon (Gabe Barajas), Danielle and Lacey Nelson (Ryan Dubs) and Mia O'Malley; great-grandmother of MacArthur J. and Lorretta Lee Charlotte McCloskey; dear sister of Lullabelle Cruz, Trula Gibson, the late James Buse and the late Vita Louise. She will be truly missed by many loving friends and family. Peggy was a selfless person that touched everyone that she met in life. She was an avid player of games with her cherished family. Peggy was a loving homemaker and peacemaker which was the glue that held everyone together. Due to Covid-19 and for the safety of friends and family, a memorial service will be held at a later time. For info, call 847-640-0566 or you can leave online condolences by visiting Peggy's tribute page at grovememorialchapel.com
.