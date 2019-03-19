|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Peggy M. Larson, 64, formerly of Palatine. She passed away March 16, 2019. Peggy was the beloved wife of Reed D. Larson for 37 years; loving mother of Ryan (Janet) and Sean Larson; cherished sister of Julie Mueller. A visitation for Peggy will be held Thursday, March 21 from 3pm until the time of service at 7pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's name to the or the . For information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019