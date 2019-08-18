|
Penny D. L'Heureux CRYSTAL LAKE - A Memorial Service for Penny D. L'Heureux, 71, will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Peter United Church of Christ, 47 Church Street, Lake Zurich. Penny was born on April 15, 1948 to Daniel and Alice Day. She passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. In her earlier years, Penny was active in Mariner Girl Scouts, a part of BSA's Sea Scouts, and chaperoned a troop of girls on a sailing adventure aboard the Shenandoah - a 108' square topsail clipper schooner sailing out of Martha's Vineyard, MA. Penny continued her adventures for 20 years as a registered Boy Scout leader with her husband and three sons traveling to Alaska, North Carolina and North Dakota. Penny was active in St. Peter UCC in Lake Zurich serving on various church board committee positions. After raising her three sons, Penny became an active member with her husband in the Chicagoland MG Club - a 43-year old British sports car club and travelled many back-roads and highways during rallies and tours. Although diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia five years ago, Penny kept busy until succumbing to advanced complications of Dementia. Penny is the beloved wife of Victor L'Heureux, whom she married on May 11, 1974; loving mom of Marc (Jennifer), Nicolas (Nadine), Timothe (Meredith), dear grandmother of: Roselyn, Alexander, Brandon, and Mia; adoring daughter of: Alice Day and fond sister to Becky (Don) Dzurison and Dana (Paul) Tetti. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Day. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the National Aphasia Association-- https://www.aphasia.org/donate/ or if you would prefer to make a donation by mailing a check, please send your donation to National Aphasia Association, P.O.Box 87, Scarsdale, NY. 10583. Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 18, 2019