BARRINGTON - No memorial has been planned at this time for Penny Lynn Duke (nee Williams), she was born in Chicago and passed away in her home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by family and her dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stu and Fern Williams; and her sister, Pamela W. Cumpton. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ted Duke; her children, Adam T. Duke and Eden Duke; and grandchildren, Duke, Hunter, and Killian. Penny is a graduate of North Park Academy and College in Chicago. She loved teaching and taught for the Chicago School System and Lake County College. She loved gardening, her family, and her dogs. Please join us in wishing her God's Speed in passing on to the next life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ironwood Pig Sanctuary, P.O. Box 35490, Tucson, AZ 85740-5490 or ironwoodpigs@yahoo.com, ironwoodpigs.org
