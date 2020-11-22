MOUNT PROSPECT - Perry Joseph Martiny passed away November 11, 2020. Dear son of Lillian (the late Donald) Martiny; fond brother of Deanna (Scott) Romness, Scott (Sanita) Martiny, and his twin brother Peter Martiny; cherished uncle of Sarah Martiny. Perry was a member of the Northwest Special Recreation Association and Avenues to Independence. Memorial Mass 10: 30 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 N. Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northwest Special Recreation Association appreciated. For info, contact Matz Funeral Home, Mount Prospect. 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com