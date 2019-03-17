|
TOWER LAKES - Perttu J. Laakso, 64, passed away March 12, 2019. He is survived by wife, Betsy (nee Nykaza), two amazing daughters, Anne and Maggie, as well as his mother, Toni, and sister, Liisa Laakso Jawed (Jerry), and sister-in-law, Judy (Jan). He was preceded in death by his father, Perttu and brother, Jan. He was a husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Visitation will be 12pm until the memorial service at 4pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund was established for Anne and Margaret Laakso. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019