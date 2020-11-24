PALATINE - Pete Dardanes, 94. Beloved husband of the late Irene Dardanes. Adored father of Vily (Charleen), Chris (Sharon), and Stacy (Theofani) Rokkas. Dear Pappou of Michael (Brynn), Lauren (Wade), Jennifer, Madeline, Julianne, Evan, Casey, Vasiliki, Panagiotis, and Constantine. Loving Great- Papou of Ezra. Uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Funeral services will be held privately at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete's name may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
.