PALATINE - Pete Dardanes, 94. Beloved husband of the late Irene Dardanes. Adored father of Vily (Charleen), Chris (Sharon), and Stacy (Theofani) Rokkas. Dear Pappou of Michael (Brynn), Lauren (Wade), Jennifer, Madeline, Julianne, Evan, Casey, Vasiliki, Panagiotis, and Constantine. Loving Great- Papou of Ezra. Uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Funeral services will be held privately at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pete's name may be made to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Palatine Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
