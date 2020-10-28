Peter Abram Janzen, 96, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. He was born Feb. 3, 1924 in the Ukraine and came to the USA and Chicago in 1947. He was a veteran of the Royal Canadian Medical Corps, having served in England during WWII. Pete was a former 21 year resident of Libertyville, where he was a member of the United Methodist Church and has lived at Heather Ridge in Gurnee for the past 31 years. Surviving are his son, David (Ann) Janzen; daughter, Donna Bailey; 2 grandchildren, Christopher Janzen and Jade Bailey; his partner and his love, Jean Martin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Janzen in 2001. Visitation will be from 10 am until time of services at 11 am on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville with the Rev. Ashish Singh, officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice
in his memory. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdan.com
.