Peter (Mike) Bambach, 59, of Mesa, AZ, passed on while in his home on September 28, 2020. Graduated U of Missouri, Major in Journalism. Dedicated Sports Journalist serving at USA Today, Daily Herald, and other major media publications. Survived by his mother, Marjorie; brother, Gene and wife, Theresa; daughter, Donna; brother, Jim and wife, Michele; nieces, Jesse and Devin. Preceded in death by father, Peter. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mike Bambach Fund at GoFundMe.com
or Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Friends gathering for Memorial service being considered for July 2021.