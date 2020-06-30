Peter Chesney Carveth of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 83. Peter was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Gerald and Lois Digman Carveth. He graduated from Glenbard High School in Glen Ellyn, IL and received a bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois. Peter enjoyed a career in packaging design and engineering in the healthcare, food and consumer products industries and has packaging patents for his designs. He was a past member of the PB Yacht Club in Henderson, AR, the Corinthian Yacht Club in Chicago, IL, the SAE fraternity at the University of Illinois and the WI Outboard Boat Racing Club. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, working on his VW camper, and watching the ocean and beautiful sunsets from his porch on the island of St. John, U.S.V.I. In his earlier years, he was an avid skier, artist, and enjoyed many outdoor sports including racing pigeons. He was a loving father and friend and we will miss him greatly. Peter is survived by his two daughters, Christine Carveth Shephard and Anne Carveth, and grand-daughter, Makena Shephard. He is survived by his brother John Carveth (Julie) and nieces Sandra Sarver Odum (Mark), Lindsey Carveth Owen and Kimberly Carveth Porzio (Matt), and nephews Douglas Sarver and Daniel Sarver (Jenny). He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Adrienne Arna "Audrey" Carveth Ellis. Due to current Covid-19 Restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to www.npca.org - National Parks Conservation Association. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.