HUNTLEY - Peter D. Cline, 88, died peacefully on February 4, 2020 at home with his family by his side. A visitation will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 9-10:00am with a 10:00am Mass being celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary St. Vincent de Paul Society. Peter was born May 16, 1931 in Glens Falls, New York. On October 3, 1953 he married Antoinette Gagliardi. Peter served in the United States Army and later went on to serve in the Public Health Service for 21 years. He earned his BS from Ithaca College and later went on to earn a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy from NYU and later and MBA from George Washington University. He worked as a physical therapist in New Orleans in home healthcare and later in hospital administration. He enjoyed golfing, reading and traveling. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Antoinette, his children, Peter Cline, Mary (Tom) Galgay, Stephen Cline, Michael Cline and JoAnn Skinner, his grandchildren, Kevin, Kristina, Melissa, Stephen Jr., Blaine, Todd, Megan and Karli. By his great-grandchildren, Kilee, Addison, Molly, Dylan and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his grandson, Mark. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2020