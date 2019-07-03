|
|
WARRENVILLE - Peter D. Dudak, 58, originally from Streator, IL. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" (nee Tobolski) for 28 years; loving father of Leah and Matthew; dear son of the late Louis and Rosalie Dudak; brother of Bonnie (Richard) Salih, Dan (Rosemary) Dudak, Sally (the late Bill) Cox, Tom (Vivian) Dudak and Patricia (Kerry) Von Ruden; uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation at Williams- Woodward Funeral Home, 820 Pine St., West Chicago from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019. Immediately following the memorial visitation, family and friends are asked to meet at Summerlakes Park, Warrenville, for a final walk to celebrate Peter's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated for Friends of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, 3S580 Naperville, Wheaton, IL 60189.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 3, 2019