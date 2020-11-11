ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Peter G. Lippert was born December 18, 1946 in Braunschweig, Germany to Karl-Heinz and Margot Lippert. He died November 8, 2020 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Peter is survived by his wife, Judith E. (nee Sachetti) Lippert; his daughters, Susan E. (Charles Chauncey IV) Spencer, Nancie C. (Mark) Frighetto and Amy M. (James, Jr.) Doman; his grandchildren, Charlie, Henry, Reid, Reese, Drew and Jake; his siblings, Gundi (George) Rentz, Frank (Barbara) Lippert, Christine (Michael) Muller and Hajo (Helga) Lippert. Peter is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral and interment services will be private. For those wishing to attend Peter's funeral remotely may do so by watching the live video stream on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM. The live stream video link will be available on Peter's obituary page at www.glueckertfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com
