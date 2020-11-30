1/
PETER "PIETRO" GIUSTINO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DES PLAINES - Peter "Pietro" Giustino, age 93, born in Mola di Bari, Italy, passed away November 26, 2020. Loving husband of the late Maria (nee Giampietro) for 68 years; adored father of Nancy (Roger) Ciszon, Diane (Giuliano) Rago, Anna Marie (Onofrio) DiVietro and Vito Gregory Giustino; most loved grandfather of Rosanne Selvaggio (Charles McComb), Mary Gemma Licciardi, Adriana (Lorenzo) Sparacino, Mary Gemma (Josh) Gandolfi, Marianna DiVietro (Anthony Fontana) and Gabriella DiVietro; cherished great-grandfather of Olivia, Sammy, Julian, and Anthony; beloved brother of Lorenza (the late Umberto) DePace, Vincenzo (Caterina) Giustino, Rosa (the late Giovanni) Renna, Pasquale (Rosa) Giustino, Chiara (Vito) Bellantuono, Antonio (Angela) Giustino, Maria (Simone) Federico, Franco (Maria) Giustino and Anna (Giacomo) Tamburello; brother-in-law of the late Vincenzo and Bellina Demetrio, Ninetta and Franco DeNigris, Anna (the late Leonardo) Giampietro; fond uncle of many nieces, nephews and god-children; son of the late Vito and Ignazia Giustino. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private family Funeral Mass will be held, with a public Memorial Mass held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home. For info 847-394-2336.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved