ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Peter H. Lazzara, 93, was born April 7, 1925 in Chicago to Andrea and Isabella (nee Cardella) Lazzara and passed away peacefully April 6, 2019. He was a WWII Veteran before marrying the love of his life Charlene to whom he was married for over 69 years. Peter enjoyed 21 years of retirement in Sun City West, Arizona with his loving wife and the many friends they made before returning home to Illinois. Peter was an active Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus for over 65 years and held numerous leadership positions including Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator. We are all proud of his charitable spirit and compassionate nature. He was a strong Italian man with true integrity, a great work ethic, a warm smile, and most of all genuine love for his family and friends. Peter was the beloved husband of the late Charlene Lazzara; loving father of John (Barbara) Lazzara, the late Patricia (Thomas) Murray, and the late Thomas (Linda) Lazzara; cherished grandfather of Katie (Nick) Weiner, Jessie Lazzara, Matthew (Juliane) Murray, Colleen (Andrew) Peyton, Timothy (Patricia) Murray, Amanda (Eric) Kopp, Angela (Jay) Doherty and Nick Lazzara; great-grandfather of 12 and dear brother of Katherine Huspek and Michael Lazzaro. He was also a dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Peter was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Prayers will be said on Friday, April 12 at 9:15 AM at the funeral home and proceed to St. Edna Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019