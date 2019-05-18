Peter H. Muehr, 82, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Grayslake, IL. He was born Feb. 16, 1937 in Racine, WI and had been a Libertyville resident since 1975. Peter was a graduate of Northland College in Ashland, WI and worked in sales and marketing for Western Publishing, Grossett & Dunlap Publishing and Merriam Webster Publishing, retiring in 2001. He was a US Army veteran, member of St. Joseph Parish and enjoyed his winter home in LaQuinta, CA. Surviving are 3 children, Stephen (Carrie) Muehr, Robert (Tonya) Muehr and Ann Marie (Christopher) Johnson; 6 Grandchildren, Kade and Tia Muehr, Conor, Kate, Brett and Mia Johnson; 2 brothers, Paul (June) Muehr and John (Kate) Muehr. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Joann Muehr in 2015. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 am Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Following prayers, services will continue to St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville for funeral mass at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Meridian Hospice in Grayslake. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary