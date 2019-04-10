Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:45 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
297 E. Jefferson Ave
Hampshire, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER HAHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER J. HAHN Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER J. HAHN Jr. Obituary
HAMPSHIRE - Peter J. Hahn, Jr., 92, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph in Elgin. He was born Dec. 8, 1926 in Chicago the son of Peter J. Sr. and Bertha (Krupp) Hahn. On July 18, 1959 he married Nora Materer in Chicago. Peter was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hampshire and dedicated his life to the pro-life movement. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Nora; children, Chris (Maria), Mary Castillo, Greg (Cindy), Beth (Kevin) Lancaste, Mike (Michelle), Dave, Joe, Jennifer (Tom) Hammer, and Tim; 25 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Hahn, Mary (Bruce) Harry, Betsy (John) Kolb, and Nick (Camille) Hahn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joe Hahn. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, April 12 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11 at the Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire, from 3-8 pm with a rosary at 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. For information, call 847-683-2711 or visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now