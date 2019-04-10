HAMPSHIRE - Peter J. Hahn, Jr., 92, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph in Elgin. He was born Dec. 8, 1926 in Chicago the son of Peter J. Sr. and Bertha (Krupp) Hahn. On July 18, 1959 he married Nora Materer in Chicago. Peter was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hampshire and dedicated his life to the pro-life movement. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Nora; children, Chris (Maria), Mary Castillo, Greg (Cindy), Beth (Kevin) Lancaste, Mike (Michelle), Dave, Joe, Jennifer (Tom) Hammer, and Tim; 25 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Hahn, Mary (Bruce) Harry, Betsy (John) Kolb, and Nick (Camille) Hahn. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joe Hahn. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, April 12 at the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 297 E. Jefferson Ave., Hampshire. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11 at the Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire, from 3-8 pm with a rosary at 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. For information, call 847-683-2711 or visit www.fredrickfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary