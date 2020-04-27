Daily Herald Obituaries
PETER J. MOTISI Jr.


1942 - 2020
PETER J. MOTISI Jr. Obituary
Peter J. Motisi Jr., 77, of Plainfield, formerly of Rolling Meadows, passed away peacefully April 24, 2020. He was born November 2, 1942 in Chicago to Carmela and Peter J. Motisi Sr.. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Pete was the father of Michelle (Jimmy Landers) Motisi, Jennifer (Derek) Lapis and PJ Motisi III; grandfather of Brandon, Brianna, Kaylee, Kara and Nikko; great-grandfather of Chelsea; brother of Stephen (Cassie) Motisi, Roberta (Kim) Johnson and Paul Motisi; uncle of many nieces and nephews; and blessed with all his loyal friends. Due to this unprecedented time, a memorial service will be planned when it is safe to gather. There will be a private interment at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Information 847-253-0224.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
