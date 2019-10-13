Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
Elk Grove Village, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER J. O'DONNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER J. O'DONNELL Obituary
Peter J. O'Donnell Peter J. "Granny's Petey" O'Donnell beloved husband of Karen (nee Winter); loving father of Ann (Dana) Wetherbee, Timothy (Gayle Deringer), Daniel, and the late Peter; proud and cherished grandfather of Jessica and Shannon; great-grandfather of Hanna, Caden, Dylan, Jaylah, and Bella; fond brother of the late Helen Miller; dear uncle and cousin of many. Retired member of Pipefitters Union Local 597. Proud member and longtime volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are asked to meet at Queen of the Rosary Church in Elk Grove Village for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Irish American Heritage Center are appreciated. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now