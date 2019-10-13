|
Peter J. O'Donnell Peter J. "Granny's Petey" O'Donnell beloved husband of Karen (nee Winter); loving father of Ann (Dana) Wetherbee, Timothy (Gayle Deringer), Daniel, and the late Peter; proud and cherished grandfather of Jessica and Shannon; great-grandfather of Hanna, Caden, Dylan, Jaylah, and Bella; fond brother of the late Helen Miller; dear uncle and cousin of many. Retired member of Pipefitters Union Local 597. Proud member and longtime volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are asked to meet at Queen of the Rosary Church in Elk Grove Village for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Irish American Heritage Center are appreciated. For information, please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019