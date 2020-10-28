1/
PETER J. SAMARAS
PLATO TOWNSHIP - Peter J. Samaras, 76, of Plato Township, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Northwestern Delnor Community Hospital, Geneva. He was born March 25, 1944 in Slimnista, Greece the son of James and Evdoxia Shutkas Samaras. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Peter was employed by Keebler/Kellogg for 31 years before retiring. He was very generous and kind, animals and children flocked to "Papa Pete." His smile was magnetic and many enjoyed the opportunity to dance with him. On a sunny day he could often be found in his 57 T'bird or on his tractor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Surviving are his 2 children, Stephanie Samaras (Martin Mingl) and Tommy (Jaime) Samaras, he was grandpa to grandchildren, Tommy, Tyler, Amanda and Trace; a sister, Joanne Farsalas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Susan J. Atkinson Samaras; brother, William Samaras; and sister, Lillian Katsiamakis. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 30 at 11:00 A.M. at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be in Plato Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. For information, call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
