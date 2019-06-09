ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Peter James Murphy was born February 26, 1935 in New London, Connecticut, to James and Faith (nee O'Neil) Murphy. He died June 4, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Hospice in Elk Grove Village. Peter was the owner of Murphy Air Distribution, which developed into Hatchell and Associates where Peter stayed on as the Sales Manager. Peter was a friend, mentor and advisor to many in the industry. Murph was a fan of Notre Dame, The Saint Louis Cardinals, Jazz Music, and he could always be found enjoying a meal at his favorite hot spots. His constant smile and jovial manner will be missed by all who knew him. Peter is survived by his daughters Kathleen Ritter and Jennifer (Geronimo) Cazares; his grandchildren Colleen (Ed) Koeberlein Matt Ritter, Bridgit Murphy Finnerty, Pierce McGetrick Finnerty, Finnley Claire Cazares and Paige Patricia Cazares; his brother Paul (late Claire) Murphy and by his dear friend Liz Gray. Peter is preceded in death by his wife Barbara J. (nee McGetrick) Murphy; his daughter Tricia Finnerty; his grandson Garrett James Finnerty and by his parents. Visitation Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights and Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Wayside, 440 S. Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights, from 8:30 AM until the time of Mass at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary