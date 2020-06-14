Peter Kendall Barker, 82, formerly of Barrington, IL and Hopatcong, NJ; retired Sales Manager at Motorola, passed away peacefully at home in Lake Zurich June 9, 2020. Born in New York City, raised in Wethersfield, CT; Peter served in the U.S. Air Force and continued with additional education and training in electronics and communication. He enjoyed success working for IBM, Codex and lastly Motorola. Survived by siblings, Elizabeth (Liz) Shilosky of Lebanon, CT and Richard C. Barker of San Francisco, CA. He was predeceased by his parents, W. Delmar Barker and Anne Baker Barker; his brother, Ret. Captain (USN) George Barker; and his stepmother, May Barker. There will be a private scattering of cremated remains on Lake Hopatcong, where he spent some of his happiest times. Peter loved his fast cars, fast boats, fast snowmobiles and ice boats. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends on the Motorola retirees golf league. He was an avid dancer and frequented many country line dancing hot spots in IL, NJ & FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter 200 Executive Blvd. S Southington, CT 06489 or at alz.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.