Peter M. Novy, age 62, of Bolingrook. Beloved husband of Mary Powers for 35 years. Devoted brother of Tom (Phyllis) Novy, Pat (Rick) McHale and the late Robert (Phyllis) Novy. Cherished son of the late Bud and the late Lorraine Novy. Beloved brother-in-law of Monica Powers Kowal, Martha (Andy) Carver, Magaret Nauke and Michelle (Robert) Manning. Dear uncle to many. Peter served as a firefighter and paramedic for 32 years, retiring as a Battalion Chief for the Darien-Woodridge Fire District. Peter is also a charter member of IAFF Local 3437. He had served as an EMT instructor at COD, as well as an instructor of Hunter Safety for the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources and an EMS instructor trainer for the Illinois Dept. of Public Health. He was also a member of the Northern Illinois Critical Incident Stress Debriefing team. Visitation 2-9 p.m. Thursday Feb. 28th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Prayers 9 a.m. Friday March 1st from the funeral home to St. Francis of Assisi Church for Mass at 10 a.m, 1501 W. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook, IL 60490. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Flowers, contributions or memorials to the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance appreciated, https://www.ifsa.org/ways-to-give/web-giving. Funeral info, 630-964-6500.