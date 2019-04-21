Resources More Obituaries for PETER RAMSEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? PETER MICHAEL "MICK" RAMSEY

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Peter Michael "Mick" Ramsey, age 75, died on April 13, 2019 at his home in Sonoma, California after a long illness. He was born in Norwalk, Connecticut to John Ramsey and Joy (Rinaldo) Ramsey, the third of four children. As a youth, he enjoyed music and athletics and competed on the wrestling team in high school. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from Colorado College in 1966 and married Virginia ("Genie") (Ziegler) Ramsey in Colorado Springs. In 1968, he earned a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University and that same year went to work at the family business, Flexible Steel Lacing Company ("Flexco") in Chicago, Illinois. Mick worked at Flexco in a variety of positions. In 1990, he was promoted to president, and when he retired in 2001, he held the ranks of CEO and Chairman of the Board. During that time, Mick and Genie raised their three children in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Upon his retirement, Mick and Genie moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Mick devoted his energies to travel, the outdoors, genealogy, community service, philanthropy, and his grandchildren. Mick served in various leadership roles in business and in community organizations, including chairman of the board of Flexco, president of the Library Board and board president of the local chapter of the United Way. For nearly a decade, he was on the Board of the Santa Fe Symphony, ultimately serving as its president. He also took full advantage of New Mexico's outdoor activities and became an avid skier and hiker. Two of Mick's great loves were travel and running with Genie, and the couple combined them in adventurous fashion by running marathons on all seven continents, one of only a few married couples to do so. During retirement, Mick also became a writer, chronicling the 100-year history of Flexco in his meticulously researched book, Up and Running: A Centennial History of Flexible Steel Lacing Company, which was published in 2007. In 2011, Mick and Genie moved to Sonoma, California, to a beautiful home on a wooded hilltop where Mick especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren splash in the swimming pool and hike in the woods behind their home. Mick was a gentle soul; a loving father, husband, and friend to many; a thoughtful and visionary business leader; and an inimitable raconteur with a twinkle in his eye. His favorite place in the world was the family cabin, Maple Trees, on White Earth Lake in Minnesota. He is survived by his wife, Genie; his siblings, Linda, Marypat, and Timothy; his children, Brian, Stephen, and Jill; their spouses, Joane, Elain, and Dean; and six grandchildren, Sky, Gavin, Grace, Philip, Henry, and Ford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Way or to a charitable foundation that supports Parkinson's disease research. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries