|
|
MUNDELEIN - Funeral service for Peter Morano, 51, is private from the Kristan Funeral Home PC, 219 West Maple Ave., Mundelein. He was born August 31, 1968 in Chicago and died Tuesday April 7, 2020 at home. He is survived by his children Elina Morano, Vincent Morano, Anthony Morano, Gianna Morano, his father Richard Morano, brother Douglas (Sue) Morano and his former wife Diana Morano. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020