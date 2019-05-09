Daily Herald Obituaries
|
PETER NELS LARSON


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PETER NELS LARSON Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Peter Nels Larson was born on July 10, 1952 in Chicago, Illinois to Victor and Jeanne (nee Remich) Larson. He died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home. Before retiring as an assistant store director, Mr. Larson worked for Jewel Foods for over 45 years. He was a Graduate of Western Michigan University where he was a member of Sigma Phi Omega. Peter is survived by his wife Carol Sue Larson (nee Bennett) his children Amanda Sue and Cody Lee Larson; his step-children Andreas R.M. (Molly) Wald, and Coralee F. Wald; his granddaughter, Trudy June Wald; and his many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Jeanene Larson. Visitation from 11:00 am until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Buddy Foundation 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL, 60005. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 9, 2019
