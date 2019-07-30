|
WAUCONDA - Peter Nicholas Tortorice passed away in his home surrounded by his family on July 26th, 2019 at 9:45 p.m. at the age of 81. Peter was born at Columbus Hospital in Chicago on March 10, 1938. He was the loving husband of the late Carol Ann Tortorice for 62 years. A devoted father to Cathy (Bill) Venturini, Peter (Madalen) Tortorice, Rosemary (late Dana) Czach, Michael (Kim) Tortorice, late Phillip Tortorice, Dominick (Christi) Tortorice, and Carol Ann (Patrick Wegner) Tortorice, Jr. He was the cherished grandfather to 28 grandkids and 26 great-grandkids. Peter resided in Wauconda with his wife Carol since 1961. Peter was a retired Chicago and Lake County Policeman. Peter also known as "Pat" was a lover of card games, horseshoes, being a part of the church choir, dancing, and entertaining everyone with witty jokes. Peter was known for "never meeting a stranger," as he was a social butterfly. He is loved and will be missed by many. Peter touched the lives of not only his family and friends but neighbors, co-workers, and many customers of his most recent job working for his son Dominick at State Road Auto. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 1-9 p.m. at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL 60084. On Thursday, prayers will start at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m., proceeding to Transfiguration Parish, 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL 60084, for Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Transfiguration Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 30, 2019