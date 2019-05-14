Daily Herald Obituaries
PETER O. NEUBAUER

Peter O. Neubauer, 58, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home in Libertyville, IL. He was born February 12, 1961 in Suffern, NY and has been a Libertyville resident since 1990. He was a graduate of the Marion Military Institute, receiving his Bachelor's degree from Furman University in South Carolina and his Masters degree from the Keller Institute in Chicago. Peter was a 20-year veteran of the US Army, having served in the USA and West Germany, retiring in 2004 and was a former employee of Inter-Con Security Corporation and the Chicago Passport Office. Surviving is his wife, Diane Hinman; daughter, Rachel Neubauer; step daughter, Michelle Sendy; his mother, Lucy Neubauer; father, Arthur (Jerlene Jones) Neubauer and 3 sisters, Margaret Moore, Anne (Christopher) Knowler and Lili (Stephen) Schroppe. A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 29700 N. St. Mary's Road in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2019
