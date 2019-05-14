Peter O. Neubauer, 58, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home in Libertyville, IL. He was born February 12, 1961 in Suffern, NY and has been a Libertyville resident since 1990. He was a graduate of the Marion Military Institute, receiving his Bachelor's degree from Furman University in South Carolina and his Masters degree from the Keller Institute in Chicago. Peter was a 20-year veteran of the US Army, having served in the USA and West Germany, retiring in 2004 and was a former employee of Inter-Con Security Corporation and the Chicago Passport Office. Surviving is his wife, Diane Hinman; daughter, Rachel Neubauer; step daughter, Michelle Sendy; his mother, Lucy Neubauer; father, Arthur (Jerlene Jones) Neubauer and 3 sisters, Margaret Moore, Anne (Christopher) Knowler and Lili (Stephen) Schroppe. A visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 29700 N. St. Mary's Road in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the church. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary