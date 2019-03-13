CARPENTERSVILLE - Peter Pistono, age 97, a resident of Carpentersville for over 50 years, passed away on Friday morning, March 8, 2019. Peter was born in Clymer, Pennsylvania on October 2, 1921 and was the son of the late James and Margarite Pistono. Prior to retirement, Peter worked as a Quality Control Foreman in manufacturing. He was a proud W.W.II United States Marine Corps Veteran and a double recipient of the Purple Heart. Peter was also a longtime member of Elgin American Legion Post #57 and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Survivors include his children: Carol Way Cisco, Gayle (Gary) Hawkins, Paul Pistono, Melissa Pistono and Suzan (Mark) Gatz. His four grandchildren: Eric Warble, Crystal Cisco, Samantha and Jason Gatz, his great-grandchildren: Cody and Jack Warble. Other survivors include his sister: Nancy Moresi, his nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents and his beloved wife of 60 years; Patricia who died on November 1, 2013, Peter was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law: Maryann Pistono and his sister: Mary Hoffert. Family and Friends will gather for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Huntley. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Dundee Twp. East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee and again on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary