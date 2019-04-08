ELGIN - Peter R. Wicklein, 93, of Elgin, passed away on April 7, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Elgin, IL. He was born on August 1, 1925 in Abercrombie, ND the son of John and Hazel (Owens) Wicklein. Peter was a Veteran and served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a cement truck driver for many years prior to retirement. He was a member of the American Legion Post #57, former longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and current member of St. Laurence Catholic church. Survivors include his children: Carol (Don) Banwart of Elgin and Thomas (Linda) Wicklein of South Elgin; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Elsie Wicklein in 2002; and also two brothers and two sisters. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin with Rev. Andrew Mulcahey officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Elgin. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00am until the mass at church. Laird Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary