Peter T. Jelinek, U.S. Navy. Beloved husband of the late Leonora "Lona" Jelinek. Loving uncle of Thomas (Jean), Dr. Curtis (Laurie) Jelinek and Barbara (Dr. Todd) Piper. Dear cousin, great-uncle and great-great uncle to many. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Sylvia Jelinek; and brother, William F. (Harriet) Jelinek. Member of the Elks Lodge #1526. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to a . Memorial Visitation Saturday, February 15, 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 820 W. Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL. Interment Private. For information, 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020