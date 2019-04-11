|
LOMBARD - Philip C. Smith, 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2009. For the past 3 years, Phil fought a courageous battle with cancer, never losing his sense of humor. He was a 1968 graduate of Wheeling High School where he played basketball and ran cross country. Phil is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie (nee Morgan) Smith; cherished sisters, Joelle Soder and Beverly (Daniel) Dwyer. Phil was the beloved uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Phil is also survived by his aunt, Joan Bicknase; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyt and June Smith. Phil had lifelong friends, many of whom visited him diligently during his illness. Phil was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed sharing his knowledge by mentoring others. Memorials may be made to St. Viator High School, 1213 E. Euclid Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004, or to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2019