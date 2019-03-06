Philip Grana, 85, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in Siren, WI. Philip was born on October 10, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to parents, Margaret (Abboreno) and Gregory Grana. Philip proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean war. He was employed by the Chicago Police Department and retired from the City of Chicago as a stationary engineer in 1996. He enjoyed fishing, trips to the casino and spending time with his family. Preceding Philip in death are his parents; wife, Laurel. Philip is survived by his children, Philip (MaryJo) Grana Jr., Lynn (Tom) Gburek, Gregory Grana, John (Laura) Grana and Anthony (Elizabeth) Grana; grandchildren, Christina Shumard, Kerri Gburek, Lori Ruelas, Gregory (Tara) Grana Jr., Philip Grana, Gina (George) Thrasivoulou, Nicole Grana, Johnny Grana and Dominic Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Antonio, Vincent, Grayson and Zack; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life for Philip will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-6:00 PM at American Legion - Post #703 in Fox Lake, Illinois. Special thanks to Regional Hospice for their caring and compassionate staff. Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home in Webster, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swedberg-taylor.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary